Istanbul to host Afghan-Pakistani talks in two days

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the talks would be held at a high level and stated that the session would focus on the implementation details of the second round of negotiations.

However, as the meeting approaches, it is still unclear who will represent each side.

Political analyst Samiullah Ahmadi said that Afghanistan wants Pakistan to send a delegation that has the authority to make decisions, because the previous team lacked competence.”

During the second round of negotiations, delegations from both countries accused each other of incompetence in the dialogue process.

Political experts note that in order to resolve ongoing tensions between the two countries, the talks must focus on specific clauses of the agreement and a clear mechanism should be established to effectively address challenges between Kabul and Islamabad.

