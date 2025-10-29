'Pretty clear I’m not allowed to run’ for third term

“It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to South Korea, The Hill reported.

“And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” Trump added. “But we have a lot of great people.”

Trump has spoken about the prospect of running for a third term at least a half dozen times during the first nine months of his second term.

The 22nd Amendment stipulates that no individual can be elected to more than two terms as president.

Talk of Trump running again in 2028 picked up steam again after Steve Bannon, a Trump ally and former top adviser, said in a recent interview there was a “plan” to keep Trump in office, though he did not elaborate.

MNA/