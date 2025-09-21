Venezuela popular forces ready to counter US threats

During the founding conference of the National Union of Farmers this Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched Operation Barracks to the People, which involves deploying members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces to 5,336 community districts.

Maduro affirmed that "the popular armies are deployed to guarantee that not a single hair on Venezuela's head will be touched by the criminal American invaders," stressing the need to preserve "the sacred land, seas, and sky of the homeland, in a perfect union between the people, the army, and the police."

He also pointed out that "the concept is the comprehensive defense of the nation, and within this concept, which is the law of the republic and has constitutional standing, two lines are being fully implemented: the active and prolonged resistance of our people and the initiative and permanent offensive on all fronts."

The Venezuelan president also asserted that "there is no excuse for anything to stop; if there is a blockade, then there is no excuse for the Bolivarians."

Venezuelans ready to resist US hegemony

Venezuela conducted a day of military exercises for civilians in response to a US military deployment to the Caribbean and new threats from President Donald Trump. In the densely packed Petare neighborhood of Caracas, authorities closed the main avenue to host a series of mini-courses on weapons handling and other tactics for "revolutionary resistance".

"I'm here to learn what I need to learn to defend what is really important to me: my country, my homeland, my nation, Venezuela," Lubzi Monterola, a 38-year-old office worker, told TRT.

"This is all about oil, gold, diamonds—our resources," stated 16-year-old John Noriega, who attended the Petare event with his parents, adding, "We will fight for what is ours."

MNA/