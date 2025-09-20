  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2025, 9:05 AM

Israeli regime launches artillery attack on Syria

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported that the Israeli regime conducted artillery attacks on Syria.

According to Al-Mayadeen, local sources reported that Israeli artillery targeted the village of Kudna, located in the outskirts of Quneitra in southern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that Israeli forces invaded the village of Abdin in the Yarmouk Basin area, located in the western outskirts of Daraa province in southern Syria.

Despite these Israeli aggressions, the leader of the Syrian terrorists, Jolani, has announced the signing of a security agreement with Tel Aviv in the coming days.

