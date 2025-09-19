AI project aims to decode animal language by 2030

A groundbreaking initiative, the Earth Species Project, is working to unlock the secrets of animal communication with the help of artificial intelligence.

Rather than developing a direct “translator” for conversations with animals, researchers aim to compile an elementary lexicon of animal communication that can support conservation strategies and restore human connection to ecosystems.

The project analyzes sounds from a wide range of species, including zebra finches, Hawaiian crows, and beluga whales, with the goal of identifying patterns and meanings.

Scientists believe that by 2030, AI tools could provide unprecedented insights into how animals exchange information, offering humanity a new appreciation of the natural world and fresh approaches to protecting endangered species.

If successful, the initiative could redefine the relationship between humans and animals, making conservation not just a scientific effort but a dialogue with nature itself.

