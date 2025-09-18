Iran, Russia discuss energy cooperation in Tehran Meeting

On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev paid a visit to Iran and met with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, who also serves as co-chair of the Permanent Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The meeting was attended by representatives from relevant government institutions and companies of both countries.

During the talks, the two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of fuel and energy. They also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, held in Moscow from April 23 to 25, 2025.

Special attention was given to preparations for the 19th session of the Commission, which is scheduled to take place in Iran.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Tsivilev expressed appreciation to the Iranian side for its results-oriented approach and constructive dialogue.

MNA/