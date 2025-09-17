60,000 Chinese tourists visiting Iran annually: Ambassador

During a visit to University of Mazandaran Province on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Zhong Peiwu underscored the importance of deepening scientific, cultural, and technological collaboration between Iran and China for comprehensive development.

He noted that nearly 60,000 Chinese tourists visit Iran each year, viewing this as a valuable opportunity to strengthen cultural and scientific exchanges between the two countries.

Zhong Peiwu stated, “The exchange of professors and students, collaboration in artificial intelligence, and support for knowledge-based companies are key pillars for advancing our scientific partnership with Iranian universities.”

He added, “The Chinese Embassy in Iran is working to simplify visa issuance for students and tourists to enhance people-to-people connections and expand scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.”

Zhong Peiwu also highlighted the Persian language education programs in China and the Chinese language courses at the University of Mazandaran, stating, “Promoting language and cultural education in both countries will help strengthen our ties.”

RHM/