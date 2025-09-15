PGCC claim against Iran is baseless: Iran Embassy

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow issued a statement in response to the statements of Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at the Sochi Summit.

The text of the Iranian Embassy’s statement is as follows:

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful”

With regard to the holding of the 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Between the PGCC and the Russian Federation Begins on Thursday in Sochi member states on September 11, 2025 in the city of Sochi, Russia, and the baseless and legally invalid statements of Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, the PGCC Secretary General, regarding the three islands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the public relations statement of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Moscow in response to these repeated and false claims is as follows:

1. The three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb are considered inseparable parts of Iran’s territorial territory and the Islamic Republic of Iran has legal and historical sovereignty over them. The issue of the three islands is related to the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran; accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers such claims to be interference in its internal affairs and rejects them.

2. The repetition of the baseless claims of the United Arab Emirates by the PGCC SG regarding the three islands of the Islamic Republic of Iran does not in any way give legal validity to the rejected UAE claims and does not interfere with the legal status of the undisputed sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb.

3. Accordingly, by rejecting the interventionist and false statements in the above statements, it is emphasized that any action by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the islands under its sovereignty is considered a legitimate action on the territory and territorial integrity of the country, and the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any interference in that regard.

MNA/TSN3399954