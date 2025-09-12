Local media of the Zionist regime reported that the city’s main water artery in the Gvat Hadaklim area ruptured due to a sudden surge in pressure.

Thousands were left without water as torrents flooded the streets, like a river.

Multiple complaints were filed with the Rehovot municipality.

Operators admitted the cause of the incident remained unclear, while so-called water technicians were dispatched to examine the damage.

One full day later, the problem remained unresolved, fueling outrage across social media.

Settlers slammed the Israeli water and sewage authorities, accusing them of complete incompetence and demanding clear answers about the cause and repair timeline.

Experts pointed to failures at pumping stations, which triggered excessive pressure and inflicted serious damage on the crumbling infrastructure of this settlement city.

