Velayati describes Caucasus as Iran’s security buffer

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Velayati referred to Quranic references to Dhul-Qarnayn, noting that prominent scholars such as Allameh Tabatabaei have identified this figure with Cyrus the Great.

He further underscored that, according to the writings of Greek historian and geographer Herodotus, Cyrus established fortifications in the Caucasus region to shield Iran from the incursions of nomadic tribes, thereby reinforcing the area’s enduring role as a protective frontier.

In an interview with Tasnim on August 9, Velayati dismissed the idea of the so-called Zangezur corridor that is designed to link the Republic of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, warning that the implementation of the corridor plan will jeopardize the security of South Caucasus.

He also emphasized that Iran will prevent the creation of an American corridor in the Caucasus region no matter whether Moscow will join Tehran or not.

MNA