  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2025, 9:23 PM

Velayati describes Caucasus as Iran’s security buffer

Velayati describes Caucasus as Iran’s security buffer

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that the Caucasus has historically functioned as a strategic security buffer for Iran.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Velayati referred to Quranic references to Dhul-Qarnayn, noting that prominent scholars such as Allameh Tabatabaei have identified this figure with Cyrus the Great.

He further underscored that, according to the writings of Greek historian and geographer Herodotus, Cyrus established fortifications in the Caucasus region to shield Iran from the incursions of nomadic tribes, thereby reinforcing the area’s enduring role as a protective frontier.

In an interview with Tasnim on August 9, Velayati dismissed the idea of the so-called Zangezur corridor that is designed to link the Republic of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, warning that the implementation of the corridor plan will jeopardize the security of South Caucasus.

He also emphasized that Iran will prevent the creation of an American corridor in the Caucasus region no matter whether Moscow will join Tehran or not.

MNA

News ID 235713

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News