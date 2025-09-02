Trump to make important statement today : White House

In its daily guidance notice, the White House revealed that Trump is due to make “an announcement” at 2 p.m. Tuesday from the Oval Office, without providing any further details, Independent reported.

The brevity and timing of the Monday evening update set off a wave of online speculation over whether the president would address – or refute – rumors about his health, after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.

However, Trump aides told Politico Tuesday morning that the president will not be announcing a shock diagnosis or his immediate retirement on Tuesday afternoon and that the announcement will be focused on defense, without giving further detail.

It comes as Trump’s first deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to make progress on peace talks with Ukraine passed on Monday, and the second two-week deadline is fast approaching.

Trump has been noticeably out of the spotlight after hosting a nearly 200-minute marathon Cabinet meeting last Tuesday. Despite reportedly indulging in a long Labor Day golfing weekend, the president has made no media appearances in the past week.

RHM/