China voices support for Iran peaceful nuclear plan

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – China respects Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy, supports Iran in protecting its sovereignty, Chinese President Xi Jinping says.

China appreciates Iran's repeated confirmation of its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, and respects Iran's right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy," Xi said in a meeting with Iranian President, as quoted by the Chinese Central Television

The Chinese-Iranian relations have withstood the test of the unstable international situation and continue to develop steadily and successfully, Xi stated.

China will continue to uphold justice, promote a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties, and tirelessly make efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, he added.

