Inside life and legacy of Yemeni PM martyr Ahmed al-Rahawi

Former Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi al-Yafei, for short, Ahmed al-Rahawi was assassinated by Israeli regime's airstrikes on Yemen on Thursday 28 August 2025) alongside a number of his ministers. He was the prime minister of Houthi Ansarullah-led government in Sanaa since 10 August 2024.

Inside the life and legacy of Ahmed al-Rahawi

According to available information online, Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi was born in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen, into the influential al-Rahawi tribe. His father, Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, was also a political figure before being assassinated in the 1970s. Coming from a political family gave Ahmed al-Rahawi a path into public service, where he built a reputation as a pragmatic administrator.

Before rising to national prominence, al-Rahawi served in several local government positions. He was director and chairman of Khanfar District, then deputy governor of Al-Mahwit, and later Governor of Abyan Governorate. These roles gave him experience in managing Yemen’s highly fractured regional politics.

In 2019, al-Rahawi was appointed to the Supreme Political Council, the highest governing body in Sanaa government.

Israeli assassination of prime minister and his cabinet

Media reported on Thursday that more than 10 airstrikes were carried out on Sanaa. It was said that the Israeli navy also participated in these attacks.

The Israeli regime’s military radio claimed that some attacks were carried out against buildings where officials of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement were said to be holding a meeting. But it was announced earlier on Saturday that they were targeted during "a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year.”

Following the airstrikes, Israeli regime's media claimed that the commanders of the Ansarullah government-led military were hit in the airstrikes.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck a military target in the area of Sanaa. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

However, a Yemeni official Nasr al-Din Amer denied reports in Israeli media that the strike had targeted the Yemeni commanders, including the defence minister and chief of staff.

“What is happening is the targeting of civilian objects and the entire Yemeni people due to their supportive stance toward Gaza,” he posted on X, according to Al Jazeera.

It took two days for Yemen’s Sanaa government to confirm on Saturday that the prime minister of its government was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital.

The announcement of the martyrdom of the prime minister and a number of his cabinet members was issued by the Yemeni Presidency which also confirmed that some other members of the cabinet were also wounded in the aggression. Early Life And Background

Yemen will not give up after PM martyrdom

After the martyrdom of the former Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi it seems that the Yemenis' support for the Palestinians will not stop despite all the aggression as the Yemenis vow to continue to spearhead resistance.

The Yemeni Presidency's announcement, which confirmed the martyrdom of prime minister and some of his ministers said that "the criminal and treacherous Israeli enemy" will not be able to deter Yemenis from supporting their Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza Strip amid the genocidal campaign of the US and Israeli regime.

"We affirm to our nation, the oppressed nation of Palestine, the Islamic Ummah, and all the freedom-seeking people in the world that we will remain steadfast in our original position in helping the residents of Gaza and continue this process. We continue to strengthen our armed forces and develop their capabilities to confront all challenges and dangers. The great nation of Yemen is present in all scenes," the statement read.

The statement further pledged that Yemeni armed forces will continue to develop their defense capabilities to confront all potential challenges and dangers.

The Ansralullah-led government also reassured the great Yemeni nation that it will carry out its role in a caretaker capacity, adding that the government bodies will continue to provide their services to the resilient and steadfast Yemeni people.

