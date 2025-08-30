Iran, Armenia vow stronger ties after high-level meeting

On Saturday, President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his meeting with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, expressed satisfaction with the results of his recent trip to Yerevan, describing it as successful and fruitful. Referring to constructive talks and positive agreements reached between senior officials of the two countries during the visit, he stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s concerns regarding recent developments in the Caucasus region—especially the presence of foreign forces in this sensitive area—were largely alleviated in light of the explanations and assurances provided by Armenian officials.

The President further expressed satisfaction with the progress of the North–South Corridor and Armenia’s special attention to the project, calling its completion an important step in strengthening economic and even political convergence among Eurasian Union member states. He emphasized that accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements, especially in the field of transportation between Iran and Armenia, was one of the major achievements of the trip and a highlight of the talks with Armenian leaders.

Pezeshkian stressed that today’s goal-setting can create bright horizons and a wide outlook for both nations. He added that the path of expanding trade and joint investment between Iranian and Armenian businessmen must be further facilitated so that the economic exchanges of the two countries rise to several times the current level. The two countries, he said, can go beyond goods exchange and move toward joint production of innovative and competitive products in fields such as advanced technologies, biotechnology, and nanotechnology by relying on the capacities of scholars and academic institutions.

The President underlined, “We must act in such a way that no foreign power can disrupt the friendly and strategic relations of the two countries.”

Armen Grigoryan, for his part, expressed appreciation for the Iranian President’s attention to developing bilateral relations, calling this approach valuable for his country. He emphasized that President Pezeshkian’s visit to Yerevan was of special importance for the Armenian government, during which all dimensions of bilateral relations were thoroughly reviewed and the path of future cooperation was clearly defined.

The Armenian Security Council Secretary, stressing the strategic nature of Iran-Armenia relations, announced that Yerevan is ready to sign a comprehensive strategic cooperation document to outline the long-term vision of these ties.

Grigoryan also pointed to the active presence of Iranian companies in Armenia and expressed hope that his country’s infrastructure and construction projects would be completed with their participation. He added that Armenia is ready to increase the volume of trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran several times the current level.

