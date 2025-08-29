China invests in Iran's Bushehr Solar Power Plant

The CEO of Bushehr Provincial Electricity Distribution Company announced the start of implementing a 200 MW solar power plant with a huge investment of over $70 million Tomans from China, with the participation of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA).

This project marks a major leap for Iran’s renewable energy sector and a strong international investment and cooperation with China. The 200 MW solar plant not only boosts energy diversification and sustainability but also reduces reliance on fossil fuels and enhances energy security.

Bushehr Province is rapidly becoming a national leader in renewable energy, with over 750 MW of solar projects underway and a bold 2,000 MW target. Backed by major Chinese investment and SATBA’s support, the new 200 MW solar plant signals strong international collaboration. Accelerated land allocation, private sector involvement, and fast-tracked permits are driving Iran’s clean energy transition and positioning Bushehr as a key player in sustainable power generation.

Gholamreza Heshmati, CEO of Bushehr Provincial Electricity Distribution Company: "This important project is expected to enter the country's national electricity grid before next summer."

60 MW solar power plants in the province, including a 50 MW power plant in the Kaveh Methanol Complex in Dayyer City, have been operationalized with an investment of 17.5 trillion rials from the private sector.

In less than 7 months, More than 750 MW of solar power plants have been identified, and their implementation operations have begun, and a significant part of them will be put into operation by the end of this Persian year.

About two months ago, the implementation of a 138 MW solar power plant began, with another 200 MW beginning. Also, in less than two weeks, the implementation of another 300 MW solar power plant will begin, 200 MW of which are related to Lavan Energy Company projects.