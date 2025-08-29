Yemen begin producing multiple warhead missiles

"Missile forces brought us some good news about their new achievement which alarmed the Israeli enemy," he said in a TV address to his supporters. "We have begun to produce multiple warheads for Palestine 2 ballistic missiles. They are now capable of carrying several warheads," the Ansar Allah leader explained.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Ansar Allah warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military aggression against Hamas in the embattled enclave.

The attacks ceased following the introduction of a ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the ceasefire was derailed in early March, the Ansar Allah declared the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and resumed their attempts to attack Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport.

MNA/