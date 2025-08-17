Nation prepared to smash any enemy front: IRGC

The Corps delivered the remarks in a statement on Sunday, marking the anniversary of the return of liberated prisoners of the war that was imposed by Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein on the country in the 1980s.

“Today, the Iranian nation, standing at the height of experience, faith, and multiplied strength, is prepared to crush any enemy front and any malicious plan against the security and future of its land,” it stated.

The Corps hailed the former POWs as “the true symbols of active resistance and strategic hope.”

The IRGC underlined that the triumph of the former servicemen over their adversary at the time was also reflected in the nation’s broader victory during the eight-year war and in its repelling the Israeli-American aggression in June.

It was referring to the Iranian Armed Forces’ compelling the Iraqi aggressors to retreat amid overwhelming popular support as well as their prompting the Israeli regime to request a ceasefire on June 24, despite its having received unprecedented American support throughout the 12-day aggression.

The Corps added that this same spirit of triumph was evident in the strength of the Palestinian resistance and in the repeated defeats suffered by the Zionist regime and its American backers across the West Asia region.

‘Power that can bend biggest war machines’

The Corps further commended the former servicemen over their resilience that proved that “the power of faith, national unity, and revolutionary steadfastness can bring the biggest war machines and imperialist policies to their knees."

The IRGC, meanwhile, pledged to remain unbowed in its perpetual commitment to the ideals of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian nation.

The Corps finally foresaw eventual liberation of the regional peoples from Western-backed Israeli occupation and American military adventurism.

The prospect, it concluded, would “expand the geography of resistance to the horizon of ultimate triumph for the [global] Islamic Ummah [Nation]."

RHM/