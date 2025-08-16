Expulsion of US Forces from Iraq irreversible decision

A senior figure in Iraq’s Fatah Alliance reaffirmed the demand for the withdrawal of U.S. forces, calling their expulsion an irreversible national decision and describing their continued presence as a source of instability in the country.

The removal of U.S. forces could significantly reshape Iraq’s security and military strategy and have broader implications for regional dynamics.

Adi Abdul Hadi stated: “The presence of U.S. forces in Iraq does not serve the country’s security and stability. These forces prioritize the interests of the Zionist regime, making their presence a destabilizing factor.”

Iraqi Member of Parliament Sabah El-Aqili, also affiliated with the Iraqi Rights Movement, criticized Washington’s efforts to pressure Baghdad through U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He described these actions as violations of Iraqi sovereignty and international law, asserting that the goal is to keep Iraq within the U.S. sphere of influence and obstruct Baghdad’s independent decision-making.

MNA/