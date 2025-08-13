Israeli drone attacks vehicle in S Lebanon, kills 1

According to Al Jazeera Arabic telegram channel, eyewitnesses reported that an Israeli army drone targeted a car on the Hadada-Haris road in southern Lebanon.

The attack took place while tensions continue on Lebanon's southern borders and the Israeli regime's drone attacks have increased in various areas of the country's south.

According to Al-Mayadeen, two missiles were fired at the car.

Al Jazeera reported, citing the Lebanese National News Agency, that one person was injured in the incident. Later the Lebanese health ministry said that the person had been killed in the icident, according to Al Jazeera.

The identity of the person was not revealed to the media by the time this report was being published.

MNA