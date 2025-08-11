Iran-Europe talks not halted: Foreign Ministry

In response to the question of whether negotiations with European countries have stopped, Ismail Baghaei said in his presser on Monday, “We cannot say that this process has stopped. At the Istanbul meeting held two weeks ago on Friday, the parties agreed to continue these talks."

"The only issue is that the time and place for the next round have not yet been decided, but this does not mean that negotiations have ceased."

He stressed that Iran remains in contact to determine a suitable time and location for the next meeting.

MNA/