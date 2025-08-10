Azerbaijan says will launch direct flights to Tabriz

Azerbaijan Airlines, known as AZAL, will launch direct flights to Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz.

According to Azer News, Azerbaijan’s national flag carrier will launch direct flights on the new Baku–Tabriz–Baku route starting from September 3, 2025.

Flights on this route will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, according to the report.

In addition, starting from September 1, AZAL will resume its regular flights to Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Flights on the Baku–Tehran–Baku route will now be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

RHM/