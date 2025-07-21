Yemen hits five vital Israeli targets with drones

"Yahya Saree," the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced in a statement on Monday that the Yemeni drone force carried out a special military operation and attacked five military and vital targets in occupied Palestine.

Saree said that in the operation, Ben Gurion Airport, another military target in occupied Jaffa, Eilat Port, Ramon Airport and a vital target in the Ashdod region were targeted.

He added that the operation was carried out with five drones, adding that the operation successfully hit its targets.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces also stressed that this operation was carried out to help the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the crime of massacre in Gaza and the recent attack on the port of Hodeidah.

Referring to Yemen's success in the past months in confronting and resisting aggression, he stressed that Yemen is ready to confront any hostile actions in the coming phase.

Saree stressed the continuation of support for the oppressed Palestinian people, saying that the Yemeni operation will continue until the attacks on Gaza stop and the siege is lifted.

