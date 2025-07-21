Putin received important message from Iran

Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran's Leader, held a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where he conveyed Tehran’s official message on regional and international issues.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that as the President's special envoy, Ali Larijani carried the Islamic Republic of Iran's broad message and views on regional developments, international issues, and bilateral relations.

"He had a constructive meeting with the Russian President, and during the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed, especially bilateral relations and recent developments in the region over the past 3 to 4 weeks," Baghaei added.

Sending a special envoy to other countries is a completely normal thing in diplomatic relations, which is done considering the importance of issues and developments, he underlined.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 20 that the Russian President received Ali Larijani. According to Peskov, the Iranian representative provided an assessment of the escalated situation in the Middle East and surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.

Later, the Tehran-based Press TV gave some further details about the meeting, quoting Peskove as further saying that the Russian president had expressed Moscow’s "well-known positions on how to stabilize the situation in the region and on the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear program".

MNA/