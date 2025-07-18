US, Israel seek disarming Hezbollah in new proposal

Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a speech on Friday night to commemorate the memory of Commander Ali Karaki.

"Commander Ali Karaki embraced martyrdom along with the Master of the Umma Martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024. Martyr Karaki was one of the founders of Hezbollah military formations," Qassem said.

Sheikh Qassem addressed those questioning the efficiency of the Resistance in Lebanon by saying that the Resistance has made numerous achievements since 1982.

"It is true that the Resistance could not prevent the Israeli war on Lebanon, yet it has managed to prevent the enemy from advancing beyond the border area and continuing its war. The Resistance has maintained Lebanon's security and stability away from any Israeli aggression for 17 years," he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassem said that the United States and Israel decided to propose a new agreement because the current ceasefire pact does not fit their interests. "The new proposal aims at disarming Hezbollah across Lebanon," he revealed.

"Hezbollah is observing an existential threat to all the Lebanese. We should face this threat through resistance and national unity," he underlined.

"Resistance may not prevent losses, yet surrender will allow the enemy to invade the entire country," Qassem said.

This is a developing story...

