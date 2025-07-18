Los Angeles Sheriff facility blast kills 3

“I just spoke to (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi said in a post on X. “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

The explosion happened at the LASD’s Biscailuz Training Center, which houses the sheriff’s department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, around 7:30 a.m. local time, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the incident told CNN.

The FBI is responding to assist with the incident, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles field office. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene, according to Bondi.

MNA/