A powerful earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shook Iran's Semnan province on Tuesday morning.

Derakhshan, CEO of the Red Crescent of Semnan Province, said that a few minutes ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook the Shahrud district.

Two Red Crescent assessment teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

All Red Crescent bases in the province are on full alert, according to Derakhshan.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

