No meeting scheduled between Araghchi, Witkoff

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Baghaei responded to questions regarding claims of a planned meeting between Foreign Minister Araghchi and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.

“As of now, no date, time, or location has been determined for such a meeting.”

In response to a question about whether Iran has set preconditions for negotiations, Baghaei emphasized, “Diplomacy should not be a stage for theatrics or deceit. We have always approached diplomacy seriously and in good faith.”

He pointed out that prior to the sixth round of talks, the Israeli regime, in coordination with the US, carried out military aggression against Iran, which demonstrated bad faith from the other side.

Baghaei warned against framing diplomacy in a negative light or turning it into a divisive binary debate.

“Diplomacy is an instrument and an opportunity. We must not deprive our country of this tool, which is essential for articulating Iran’s stance, defending its interests, and securing its national rights.”

“Just as our armed forces are powerfully fulfilling their duty to defend the nation, the diplomatic apparatus must also work efficiently to serve Iran’s national interests through diplomacy,” he concluded.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

