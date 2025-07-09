2 dead, multiple vehicles plunge into river(+VIDEO)

A bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand districts in Gujarat collapsed suddenly this morning, 9 July, causing several vehicles to plunge into the Mahisagar River. Two deaths have been confirmed, while three people have been rescued. Local administration and police have launched immediate relief and rescue operations.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the old bridge connecting central Gujarat and Saurashtra suddenly broke in the middle. According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time, including two trucks, a tanker, and a van. Four of these vehicles fell into the river. A tanker was left hanging precariously on the broken section of the bridge, causing panic among onlookers.

Following the incident, local police, fire department, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams arrived at the scene. Three people have been rescued from the river so far, but fears remain that several others may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway, with locals also assisting.

RHM/