Haifa refinery to be moved after being devastated by Iran

According to Times of Israel's report on Tuesday, the Haifa Municipality has petitioned the High Court to stop a move that would exempt the Bazan oil refineries from the need for a building permit to repair damage caused by Iranian ballistic missile hits last month, citing the fact that the refineries are scheduled to close in the coming years.

Haifa Deputy Mayor Aviya Han told the Times of Israel, “I don’t think it’s right for the state (through property tax compensation) to invest huge sums in a factory that is supposed to close.”

The report added that the municipality’s petition asked the court to bar state planners from approving a draft Interior Ministry order allowing the refineries in the northern city to carry out repairs without getting a permit.

The ministry posted the draft order on its website on Monday evening for public comment, the Times said.

Last month, two missiles hit the compound, killing three personnel and damaging pipelines and transition lines. The facility, which was closed for several days, is now undergoing repairs and aims to return to full operation by October, the report added.

According to the the Times, the Interior Ministry said on its website that Bazan’s rapid restoration is needed as it supplies two thirds of Israel’s fuel and that a “temporary” three year exemption from planning permits is necessary given that licensing procedures take “a long time.”

MNA