Iran stashed thousands of missiles, drones in secure place

Press TV quoted Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi as saying on Monday that the Armed Forces are fully prepared for any scenario, amid reports that Israel could launch another attack on Iran despite a ceasefire that ended 12 days of military aggression last month.

He noted that key military branches—such as the Navy and the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)—were not mobilized and the Army did not deploy its full capabilities as the Armed Forces fended off Israeli attacks.

“We have produced several thousand missiles and drones so far, and their place is secure,” he added.

“Peaceful nuclear energy and the manufacturing of missiles are the results of indigenous knowledge, intellect, and science,” and thus they cannot be destroyed, he said.

Rahim-Safavi also described Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “wicked and criminal” person who has killed 60,000 people in Gaza and virtually 1,000 in Iran in pursuit of his own objectives.

However, he noted that Netanyahu “failed to achieve all his goals because the Islamic Republic was neither overthrown nor divided, and the people did not disperse. Although we suffered damage, we also inflicted damage on them (the Israelis)."

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States joined the war and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.

Rahim-Safavi pointed to the serious blows that Iran dealt to Israel during the 12-day war, saying the Zionist regime is applying heavy media censorship in this regard.

In the more than seventy years of its disgraceful existence, Israel has never witnessed anything like Iran’s response to the aggression, which involved the firing of hundreds of missiles towards the occupied lands, with each carrying over 80 warheads and covering an area of 40 kilometers, the advisor said.

He further hailed the wise decisions made by Ayatollah Khamenei, who appointed successors to the martyred military commanders in less than 24 hours after their assassinations by Israel.

Meanwhile, the advisor slammed Israel’s wrong strategy in dealing with the Palestinians and the Islamic Republic, saying despite 21 months of genocidal war on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is still alive, but the Israeli military is exhausted.

No occupying power in history has ever managed to remain permanently in a land it has seized, the Iranian official said.

MNA/