Source refutes media claim on Iran arms purchase from China

Some unreliable media speculated that during the recent Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh, which took place after the recent 12-day Israeli war on Iran, Tehran sought to purchase advanced aircraft from China as one of the goals of the Iranian minister's visit to China.

However, an informed source in Iran rejected the media claim and said that such news was fabricated by the Zionist regime.

The Iranian Minister of Defense traveled to China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers’ meeting and holding bilateral talks.

MNA