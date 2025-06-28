  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2025, 7:22 PM

Source refutes media claim on Iran arms purchase from China

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – An informed source in Iran said Saturday that the news published by some media citing from an unreliable Chinese media regarding Iran's purchase of weapons from China is fake news created by the Zionist regime.

Some unreliable media speculated that during the recent Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh, which took place after the recent 12-day Israeli war on Iran, Tehran sought to purchase advanced aircraft from China as one of the goals of the Iranian minister's visit to China. 

However, an informed source in Iran rejected the media claim and said that such news was fabricated by the Zionist regime. 

The Iranian Minister of Defense traveled to China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers’ meeting and holding bilateral talks.

MNA

News ID 233759

