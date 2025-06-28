UN chief welcomes DR Congo, Rwanda peace deal

"This Agreement is a significant step towards de-escalation, peace and stability in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region," Guterres said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Commending Qatar and African Union mediator Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Guterres acknowledged the contributions of the five co-facilitators designated by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

"I urge the parties to honor in full the commitments they have undertaken in the Peace Agreement and pursuant to Security Council resolution 2773 (2025), including the cessation of hostilities and all other agreed measures," he said.

The UN, including through the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), remains "fully committed" to supporting the implementation of the agreement, in close coordination with the African Union, regional and international partners, Guterres stressed.

The foreign ministers of the two African countries signed the long-awaited agreement to end decades of devastating conflict.

The UN said the conflict has displaced more than 7.8 million people.

MA/PR