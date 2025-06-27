  1. Politics
Lukashenko comments on strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

EHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) –  Recent strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities violated the international law in the most dangerous way, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk on 27 June.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the Iranian president was initially expected to attend the EAEU summit - for the first time as a representative of the observer state to the EAEU. However, due to certain circumstances, he was unable to fly to Minsk. Therefore, he will address the summit via a video link, BelTA learned.

“Recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities under IAEA control violated, in the most dangerous way, the international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the 1949 Geneva Conventions. I will not even talk about the feelings that such actions cause in Belarus, the country most affected by the Chernobyl accident. Then radioactive fallout reached even the UK, Germany and Sweden. They, especially the country that has committed such an act probably, think they are safe from this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. 

“We wish our colleague every success and the people of Iran, that we care much about , to overcome all the problems that they are facing today. I want you to know that you are not alone in your resistance,” the president said. 

