Regional war could occurred if Iran not respond to Israel

President Masoud Pezeshkian says if the Israeli regime’s aggression had gone unanswered, it could have led to an all-out and uncontrollable war in the region.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday through a videoconference at the fourth Eurasian Economic Forum underway in Minsk, Belarus.

In the wake of the Israeli aggression on the territory of the Islamic Republic, the Armed Forces gave a legitimate response based on the Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, he said.

Israel launched air strikes on the Iranian territory amid the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, he said.

The military aggression by the U.S. and the Israeli regime against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which have been under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.), is a flagrant violation of all international rules and regulations, he said.

He also said that the aggression is considered an irreparable blow to the status of the nuclear non-proliferation regime by a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UN.S.C.).

He urged the international community, especially the U.N.S.C. and the I.A.E.A., to adopt a more responsible approach on aggressors and warmongers.

Pezeshkian noted that the policy of appeasement with the Israeli regime in times of systematic and repeated violations of human rights must be abandoned.

He thanked those countries that condemned the Israeli aggression on the Iranian soil.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he touched on the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (F.T.A.) between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (E.A.E.U.), which he said could pave the way for the expansion of economic ties among the regional countries.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, striking nuclear, military, and civilian sites, killing over 600 people, including top military commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Iran rapidly retaliated, and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes in Operation True Promise III, resulting in significant damage across occupied territories.

RHM/IRNA