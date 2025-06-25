  1. World
Jun 25, 2025, 11:33 AM

Over 10 powerful explosions rock Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Local sources reported several powerfull explosions in Syria.

According to informed sources, a series of powerful explosions has struck bases belonging to foreign militant groups affiliated with the terrorist al-Jolani regime.

As reported by Al Mayadeen, the blasts occurred near the village of Qurfays in the countryside of Latakia, targeting facilities linked to the drone unit of the so-called Ministry of Defense of the Jolani terrorist regime.

Local sources reported that over ten massive explosions took place in these areas. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

