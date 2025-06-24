  1. Politics
Informed source rejects Trump's ceasefire claim

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – An informed source rejected any US ceasefire proposal, calling it a false claim aimed at masking recent American failures.

Fars News Agency, quoting an informed source, reported that the ceasefire claim proposed by US President Donald Trump is completely false and was put forward with the aim of diverting public opinion from the recent humiliation of the United States in attacking its bases in the region.

The source emphasized that no formal or informal proposal for a ceasefire has been received from Iran. 

The Islamic Republic of Iran will show the Zionist regime the falsehood of this claim in a practical and on-the-ground manner in the coming hours, the source added.

