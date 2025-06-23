  1. Politics
Trump reacts to Iran attack on US base in Qatar

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has reacted to Iran's legitimate attack on the American Al Udeid base in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump, who suffers from instability in behavior, said that Iran can now proceed towards peace in the region.

He added that he will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

The Armed Forces of Iran on Monday evening fired missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Powerful missiles were fired at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a statement that the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command, the United States’ largest strategic asset in West Asia, was being hit.

The I.R.G.C. said Iran’s message to the White House and its allies was clear: By relying on God the Almighty, and backed up by the Iranian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran would under no circumstances leave a violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered.

