Jun 23, 2025, 1:31 PM

Araghchi meets Putin in Moscow(+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a presser in Istanbul on Sunday morning, the top Iranian diplomat announced that he's going to visit Moscow.

Araghchi's visit to Moscow comes amid the Israeli and US aggression on Iran's soil. 

