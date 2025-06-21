"I am optimistic that victory will be Iran's"

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel's attacks on Iran right before a new round of nuclear talks with the United States aimed to sabotage the negotiations, and it showed Israel did not want to resolve issues through diplomacy.

Speaking at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Erdogan urged countries with influence over Israel not to listen to its "poison" and to seek a solution to the fighting via dialogue without allowing a wider conflict.

As the conflict between Israel and Iran enters its ninth consecutive day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he's "optimistic that victory will be Iran's" in a blistering speech at a gathering of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Istanbul.

Erdogan accused Israel of sabotaging the nuclear talks between Iran and the US — which were ongoing when Israel first launched strikes last Friday, June 13 — adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to "resolve issues through diplomatic means."

He urged the diplomats at the OIC meeting to increase pressure on Israel on the basis of international law and UN resolutions.

MNA