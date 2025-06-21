Iranian drones land in Israel in fresh operation

A building in the Beit She'an area of ​​the Galilee region in the occupied territories was targeted by a drone attack, and according to published images, the building suffered extensive damage.

There have been no reports of possible casualties from the attack yet.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported a wave of drone attacks on the occupied territories.

According to the reports, two drones also hit an area in the Negev region and south of Lake Tiberias in the occupied territories.

Alarm sirens also went off in the Israeli settlements located in the Jordan Valley due to the fear of drone infiltration.

According to reports, an Israeli policeman was also injured as a result of an Iranian drone hitting the Negev region in the south of the occupied territories.

