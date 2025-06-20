  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2025, 7:11 PM

IAEA chief delivers speech over Israeli aggression on Iran

IAEA chief delivers speech over Israeli aggression on Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is delivering a speech about the Israeli regime's attacks on Iran's soil.

Any action against the Tehran Research Reactor could have potentially major consequences for large parts of the city of Tehran and its residents, he said, adding that in such a situation, protective measures for the public are necessary. He vowed to continue to strive to update developments on these sites and possible assistance.

As the UN Deputy Secretary-General also said, the Agency is present in Iran and inspections will resume based on safeguards requirements, Grossi underlined.

This is a developing story...

MNA/

News ID 233381

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News