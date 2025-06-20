IAEA chief delivers speech over Israeli aggression on Iran

Any action against the Tehran Research Reactor could have potentially major consequences for large parts of the city of Tehran and its residents, he said, adding that in such a situation, protective measures for the public are necessary. He vowed to continue to strive to update developments on these sites and possible assistance.

As the UN Deputy Secretary-General also said, the Agency is present in Iran and inspections will resume based on safeguards requirements, Grossi underlined.

