Iran to be one who decides how war ends

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Former Iranian foreign minister Mohhamd Javad Zarif says that the Islamic Republic of Iran would be the one who decides how the war would end.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his X post on Thursday that the Iranians will knock out any attacker, let alone a genocidal coward who has no idea what he has started.

Iran has not attacked another country in three centuries, but it has shown incredible resilience in defending itself, Zarif stressed.

He underlined that buildings can be destroyed, but knowledge can never be destroyed - especially with ninety million patriotic and dedicated human capital.

Iran did not start this war, but it will certainly be the one to decide how it ends, he underlined.

