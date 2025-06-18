Israel targets building near IRCS headquarters (+VIDEO)

The criminal regime of Israel attacked a building located near the hjeadquarters of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Tehran.
TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The Israeli regime hit an area near the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) headquarters on Wednesday.
The criminal regime of Israel attacked a building located near the hjeadquarters of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Tehran.
There were no immediate reports of possible casulaties.
Further details will be realeased accordingly.
MNA/6504254
