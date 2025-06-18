  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2025, 5:05 PM

Israel targets building near IRCS headquarters (+VIDEO)

Israel targets building near IRCS headquarters (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The Israeli regime hit an area near the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) headquarters on Wednesday.

The criminal regime of Israel attacked a building located near the hjeadquarters of  Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Tehran.

There were no immediate reports of possible casulaties.

Further details will be realeased accordingly.

MNA/6504254

News ID 233299

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News