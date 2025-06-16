  1. Politics
Poland to evacuate citizens from Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Poland is ready to start evacuating around 200 of its citizens who were on visits to Israel via Jordan's capital Amman, a deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

"We assume we will be ready in the next few dozen hours, (the evacuation) will concern those who are stuck as tourists and those staying for a short stay," Henryka Moscicka-Dendys told reporters.

