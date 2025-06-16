Tehran urges UN Security Council to fulfill its duties

Speaking in his Monday presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, "We clearly declare that all the countries that supported the Zionist regime or sought to justify this aggression are considered accomplices to Israel aggression against Iran."

"The impunity for the crimes of this regime and the all-round support of the US and Western countries have caused the peace and security of the region and the world to be exposed to an unprecedented threat," Baghaei said.

Referring to Israel's attacks on residential areas and Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities in recent days, he said, " The attack on Natanz Isfahan nuclear facilities absolutely violates all international norms and rules."

The UN Security Council must fulfill its duties; Demanding restraint is nothing but hypocrisy, Baghaei said.

This war is not only against Iran; It is a war against humanity. This conflict is not a conflict between governments over border or ideological differences, but a war waged by an occupying entity and apartheid, he said, adding, "This war is against the United Nations Charter, against the rule of law, and against all the values ​​that humanity has fought for."

