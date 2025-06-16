Two IRGC forces martyred in Israel strikes

Two forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Reza Najafi and Hassan Rasouli lost their lives due to Israeli attacks.
TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces were martyred in Israel strikes.
Two forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Reza Najafi and Hassan Rasouli lost their lives due to Israeli attacks.
They were martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Iran's Zanjan.
MNA/ISN channel
