  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2025, 9:39 AM

Two IRGC forces martyred in Israel strikes

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces were martyred in Israel strikes.

Two forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Reza Najafi and Hassan Rasouli lost their lives due to Israeli attacks.

They were martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Iran's Zanjan.

