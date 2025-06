GILAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – On the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir and the Decade of Imamate, a special program recreating the Ghadir Khum event was displayed in Talesh, Gilan province.

Around 1834 years ago, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) delivered a speech at Ghadir Khumm, which is located on the road to Mecca near the city of al-Juhfah in Saudi Arabia, and the event is commemorated annually by Shia Muslims around the world.