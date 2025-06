TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The hoisting ceremony of the largest Alavi flag, related to Imam Ali (Peace Be Upon Him), measuring 1,000 square meters, was held in Tehran on Wednesday evening to mark Eid al-Ghadir.

Eid al-Ghadir is the day on which Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of the Shia, was appointed as the successor to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).