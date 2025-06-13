Iran has legitimate right to respond to Israel: FM statement

Following major Israeli aggression on Friday morning, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it stated that Iran's response is legitimate right of Tehran.

The ministry first offers condolences the martyrdom of some of Iranian commanders and officials in the Israeli aggression to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

"The Zionist regime's attacks on Iran are a violation of Article 4, Paragraph 2, of the United Nations Charter as it is a clear aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iran has the legal and legitimate right to respond to this aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation with all their might and in a way they decide," the statement reads.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a founding member of the United Nations, whose philosophy of existence is to prevent aggression, breach of peace, and threats to peace, emphasizes the duty of the Security Council of the international body to take immediate action to confront the violation of international peace and security due to the Zionist regime’s blatant aggression against Iran, and calls on the President and members of this Council to take action in this regard as soon as possible.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recalls the duties of the UN Secretary-General in accordance with the UN Charter in this regard and calls on him to take immediate action in this regard," the statement further reads.

"All member states of the United Nations, especially regional and Islamic countries, members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and all states concerned with international peace and security are expected to immediately condemn this criminal aggression and take urgent and collective action to confront this dangerous adventure that has undoubtedly exposed global peace and security to an unprecedented threat," it also read.

The statement contiued to conclude that the United States had shown the greenlight to the Zionist regime for the aggression.

