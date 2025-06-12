Iran to hit back at Israel stronger than previous operations

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, warned Israel of a crushing response if it makes any misstep, saying it would serve as a historic lesson.

Major General Hossein Salami stressed that the Islamic Republic will respond more forcefully than previous True Promise operations.

Speaking to Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB), Salami said, “If the Zionists make even the slightest mistake, they will become a lesson for history.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defense Minister, reacted to threats posed the some countries against Iran in case of the failure of the talks.

"On behalf of the people of Iran and the armed forces, I say that, God willing, the talks will come to result, but if it does not come to an end and a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely be much heavier than ours."

He also added, "In case of any conflict, the US must leave the region because all its bases are within our range, and we will target all of them in the host countries regardless."

MP/